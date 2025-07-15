Live
Fire Breaks Out on Hisar Express Near Tirupati Train Services Halted
A fire broke out on the Hisar Express near Tirupati railway station causing panic and stopping train services Firefighters quickly responded and rail traffic was halted
A fire suddenly started on the Hisar Express train traveling from Rajasthan to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Passengers were scared, and train services in the area stopped.
The fire spread quickly. Railway officials acted fast to control the situation. A nearby Vande Bharat train stopped safely on the parallel track.
The fire happened close to Tirupati railway station. Firefighters arrived quickly and worked to put out the flames.
Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky early in the morning. For safety, rail traffic on that part of the track was stopped.
Because of the fire and firefighting, trains between Chennai and Arakkonam were temporarily stopped. This caused delays for many passengers.
