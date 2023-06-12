Live
- YSRCP govt totally ignored irrigation projects in Seema, flays Nara Lokesh
- KTR’s ‘Tokyo dream’ as ridiculous as KCR’s Dallas: Rohin Reddy
- Jennifer Lawrence says wearing flats at Cannes was no ‘political statement’
- East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli
- Chennai: Fire in shopping complex, No Casualities
- Cyclone Biparjoy Moving Northwards. Likely to hit Gujarat coast on June 14
- Meta to announce its Twitter's rival app, Project 92
- National Red Rose Day
- DK Shivakumar on a new mission To monitor and help TPCC in Telangana to win
- Schools reopen across Telangana
Fire in shopping complex, No Casualities
Highlights
A fire broke out at a famous shopping mall in the Sowcarpet area of Chennai on Monday.
Chennai: A fire broke out at a famous shopping mall in the Sowcarpet area of Chennai on Monday.
Firemen from Sowcarpet, High Court unit and Esplanade reached the spot and put out the fire after two hours of fighting.
There were no casualties and injuries in the fire except that some shops, including jewellery and a medical store, were totally destroyed in the fire.
The police have reached the spot and have started investigating.
The loss in the fire is yet to be assessed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS