Fire in Surat market; 60 fire engines rushed to spot

Surat:A major fire broke out in a seven-storey market complex in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze erupted in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops, he said.

The fire brigade declared a 'brigade call' and deployed 60 fire tenders from across the city to douse the flames, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

