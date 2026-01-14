Fire Reported At Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Delhi Residence, No Injuries

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Delhi residence of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, prompting swift action from emergency services. Officials said the fire department received the first alert at around 8:05 am, though the address was initially recorded incorrectly before being promptly corrected.

Following confirmation that the incident had occurred at Ravi Shankar Prasad’s home, three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. Firefighters reached the residence and began operations without delay.

Authorities said the fire started from a bed inside one of the rooms of the house. The flames were brought under control within about 25 minutes, preventing the fire from spreading further to other parts of the property.

No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident. Officials confirmed that all occupants were safe.

A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, while officials continue to assess any potential damage caused during the incident.