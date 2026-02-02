First Budget Session of new Bihar govt begins, leaders trade barbs

The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addressing the House, marking the formal start of proceedings for what the ruling alliance has described as a crucial and forward-looking session for the state.

This is the first Budget Session of the current state government, and leaders from the ruling dispensation expressed optimism, calling it an important step toward strengthening governance and development in Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the session would lay the foundation for improved administration and public welfare. “Certainly, this Legislative Assembly session, the Budget Session, is the new government’s first Budget Session. It is very positive and will be highly effective for Bihar and in the interest of the people. It will strengthen good governance and prosperity in Bihar, and this session will be an important step towards the uplift and welfare of all sections of society,” Sinha said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister Pramod Singh Chandravanshi defended the broader economic approach of both the Union and state governments, while taking a swipe at the Opposition.

“The Union Budget is beyond the understanding of the Opposition. This was the budget of the entire nation. There is nothing in the budget that is only for Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Madhya Pradesh; it is a budget for the whole country,” Chandravanshi said.

He added that the state budget, which is scheduled to be presented during the session, would align with the Centre’s vision of inclusive growth and development across sectors.

However, the Opposition struck a sceptical note at the start of the session. RJD MLA Bhai Virendra questioned the impact of the Union Budget on common people and expressed doubts about what the Bihar budget would deliver.

“Look, today the process will begin. When the Union Budget has not provided any benefit to the public, what will the Bihar budget offer, which will be known tomorrow when the budget is presented? We will then debate it and see what kind of budget Bihar gets,” he said.

The state government is likely to project the budget as growth-oriented and people-centric, while the Opposition is expected to scrutinise allocations and question the impact of policies on farmers, youth and marginalised communities.