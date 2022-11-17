First Child In India To Receive A Liver Transplant Is Now A Doctor

Sanjay Shakthy Kandaswamy, from Kanchipuram who underwent a successful paediatric liver transplant on November 15, 1998 in his childhood when he was around one and a half year old. Fortunes change and became inspirational when Sanjay himself became a doctor in Bengaluru, exactly 24 years later.



Biliary atresia, a rare liver condition that caused post-natal jaundice, was present when he was born in 1997. This resulted in liver failure, necessitating a transplant. Dr. MR Rajashekar, Dr. A. V. Soin, and Dr. Anupam Sibal performed the transplant at Apollo Hospitals in Delhi. Donor was Sanjay's father.



His name has been initially chamged. The journey started when his parents had given their infant the name Shakthy, but after the operation, the medical staff gave him the first name "Sanjay." He had biliary atresia, in which case the liver and intestine are not connected. Bile builds up in the liver, which causes liver failure.

Sanjay claims that he was the only student to bring a mask to class. He recat that the other kids were genuinely inquisitive. When he realised what had occurred to him, he was in Class 6 as he became older, he started looking for information about liver transplants. Doctor Sanjay graduated from medical school in 2021. He wants to be a paediatrician because he loves children.

Meanwhile, in India, the first deceased donor liver transplant (DDLT) was attempted in 1995 but failed. After this, there were a few more failed efforts before the first successful DDLT was carried out in 1998. Sanjay's transplant opened the door for additional liver transplants in India, according to Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals.