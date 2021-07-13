First Covid patient tests positive again

Thrissur: A woman medico, who was India's first Covid-19 case, has tested positive again for the virus, Health authorities said here on Tuesday. "She is reinfected with Covid-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena said. Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes, she said. It was on January 30, 2020 that the medical student from Wuhan University tested positive for corona virus, becoming the country's first Covid-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.