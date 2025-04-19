First explain land-for-jobs scam: JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha hits back at Tejashwi

Patna: JD(U) working president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's confidant Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remark against the state government, saying the latter should first explain the land-for-jobs scam, in which a probe is underway.

"Tejashwi Yadav should first explain how he became a millionaire," he said.

Highlighting the achievement of the Nitish government, Jha said: "Water taps have reached every household, roads have been built in villages, and electricity has reached remote areas."

Refuting Tejashwi's charge that the state government spent Rs 225 crore on buying 600 digital chariots for the Mahila Samvad campaign, which will be used as an electoral tool, Jha reiterated that the initiative is part of a women-focused development agenda and not a political stunt.

He also rejected Tejashwi's claims that "tenders are being rushed through to cover election costs, and local contractors are being sidelined".

Jha questioned the basis of Tejashwi's corruption claims and pointed out the development works of the Nitish government.

Tejashwi claimed that Chief Minister Nitish and JD(U) were "misusing" government funds under the guise of public outreach to fuel their political campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Tejashwi's remarks come a day after the state government launched the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign for reaching out to over 2 crore women across Bihar.

The RJD has labelled it an election gimmick, while JD(U) said it is genuine social engagement.

On INDIA bloc's upcoming meeting in Patna, Jha said: "It's an election year - people from various parties will keep coming and going. But Bihar is progressing under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and in 2025, the NDA will fight unitedly under his leadership again. The so-called Grand Alliance has nothing substantial left in Bihar. Congress is irrelevant here."