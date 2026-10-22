Fisheries conclave to help improve market access, returns for fishermen: Govt

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen linkages between inland fisheries production and investment, processing, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition and export markets, the government is organising the ‘Fisheries Investors & Exporters Conclave 2026,’ in Bhopal on Friday.

The conclave seeks to encourage a shift from a predominantly production-oriented approach towards an integrated value-chain model, with a focus on improving market access and returns for fishermen and fish farmers.

According to an official statement on Thursday, it will bring together investors, exporters, fishers, more than 1,000 fish farmers from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, fisheries cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), entrepreneurs, startups, processors, financial institutions, research organisations and other stakeholders.

“Deliberations will focus on enterprise development, access to finance, market linkages and opportunities for collaboration across the inland fisheries value chain, with particular emphasis on integrating inland States into the fisheries investment and export ecosystem,” said the statement.

Madhya Pradesh has been notified by the Center as a Reservoir Fisheries Cluster.

A key feature of the conclave will be the release of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Investment and Export Guidelines 2026’.

The policy is intended to facilitate investment across key segments of the fisheries value chain, including hatcheries, fish seed and feed, reservoir and cage fisheries, aquatic animal health, processing, cold-chain infrastructure, logistics, value addition and market development.

The programme will also feature the release of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the export potential of inland States, the virtual inauguration of Integrated Cage Culture Units.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, will hand over the administrative approval for the Integrated Development of Reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars in Madhya Pradesh.

These initiatives are expected to support investments in inland fisheries, promote the productive utilisation of water resources and encourage enterprise development.

India’s fish production reached 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024–25, of which 151.60 lakh tonnes came from inland fisheries, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the country's total fish production.

India's seafood exports were valued at Rs 73,890 crore in 2025–26.



