Fishermen arrested by SL Navy: AIADMK slams Stalin govt for failing to take up case

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), has criticised the DMK-led state government over the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lanka Navy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, EPS accused the DMK government of merely writing letters to the Central government each time the Sri Lanka Navy arrests fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

Expressing shock over the latest arrests, EPS stated, “The family members of the affected fishermen regret that the arrests and boat seizures are increasing. They say the DMK government is limiting itself to writing letters to the Centre and moving on.”

He further urged the 39 Lok Sabha MPs from the DMK-led bloc to exert pressure in Parliament to resolve the issue and called on the Central government to hold immediate talks with Sri Lanka to find a lasting solution.

On Tuesday morning, 13 fishermen from Rameswaram and Pudukottai were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The detained fishermen were taken to Jaffna where they were likely to face questioning and judicial proceedings.

This arrest adds to the growing tally, bringing the total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka in the past three days to 47. The Sri Lanka Navy has also impounded their mechanised fishing boats.

The arrests have reignited concerns over the precarious situation faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, particularly those operating in the Palk Bay region. Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu have strongly condemned the arrests, citing severe economic hardships and growing fears among the community. They have announced large-scale protests in coastal districts and submitted petitions to the Prime Minister, demanding immediate intervention to prevent mid-sea arrests and secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention. In his January 12 letter, CM Stalin highlighted the recurring arrests and their detrimental impact on fishermen’s livelihoods.

“The repeated arrests and boat seizures are severely undermining the economic security of our fishermen. Swift action is required to secure their release and safeguard their rights,” CM Stalin emphasised.

Union Minister Jaishankar reportedly raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during the latter’s recent visit to India.

Despite these efforts, the arrests have continued, intensifying frustration and fear within the fishing community. Fishermen’s leaders have criticised both the Union and state governments for failing to address the issue effectively.

Antony John, a leader from Rameswaram, lamented, “Fishing in the Palk Bay is no longer safe. We are losing our livelihoods and our property to the Sri Lankan authorities. Since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded.”

Rajagopal C.M., another leader from Thangachimadam, expressed similar concerns, stating that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan jails, leaving their families in financial distress.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lanka Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats. This recurring crisis has sparked widespread protests, with demands for a long-term resolution.

Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has also called for robust measures by the Indian government to protect fishermen’s rights and livelihoods. This longstanding issue underscores the urgency of resolving maritime boundary disputes and ensuring the safety and security of Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities.



