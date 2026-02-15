Fit India Sundays on Cycle draws thousands nationwide, marks 61st edition with grand celebration in Dehradun

From the capital city to the peaceful landscapes of Dehradun and nearly all districts across the country, fitness enthusiasts participated in the 61st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SOC) at close to 1000 locations. The FIT India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, by the Honourable Prime Minister to make fitness a vital part of daily life. Its goal is to promote behavioural changes and encourage a more active lifestyle.

Last year, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya introduced Fit India Sundays on Cycle to promote cycling as a fitness activity and to address key issues, including combating obesity and reducing pollution.

Over the past year, the programme has reached the remotest areas of the country, transforming into a People's Movement led by the people, with the Fit India Mission of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports serving as a catalyst. This week was no exception, as thousands took to the streets to cycle across the nation.

In Delhi, the popular Sunday event was relocated from the city center to Najafgarh, the hometown of legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag, to broaden participation and attract more fitness enthusiasts. In Najafgarh, excitement was in the air as residents gathered early to experience a unique community fitness program.

As 55-year-old Ratan Mittal registered for his cycle, he said, "Initiatives like these motivate people of all age groups to step out together. This is not just a fitness movement, it is also a community bonding exercise. My son has come with me, I don't remember the last time we cycled together. This is a wonderful experience."

Motivating people included Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player Shakshi Punia, MMA fighter and Fit India Champion Pawan Mann, Fit India Champion Timsy Bector, and Fit India Ambassador Shivam Gahlot. Bector, who regularly visits SOCs, stated that relocating the event outside central Delhi is an excellent move to raise awareness about the importance of staying fit.

Shakshi Punia added, "We are delighted to be here. I didn't expect common citizens to show so much interest in a fitness event. Fitness is indeed the most important aspect of our lives and when we do that as a community we motivate each other and it becomes more enjoyable."

Pawan Mann added, "I think SOC is the largest community fitness movement in the world that happens every Sunday. I thank our Honourable Prime Minister for envisioning the Fit India Movement and our Union Sports Minister for thinking of SOC as a nationwide concept."

Meanwhile, the nodal event of the 61st SOC occurred in Dehradun. Surrounded by the foggy hills and winter sunshine of Uttarakhand, the city hosted a lively celebration of fitness, culture, and community spirit as the 61st Fit India Sundays on Cycle took place at the historic Parade Ground on Sunday morning. Over 1000 cyclists set off against the misty hills, tall sal trees, and fresh mountain air; the Parade Ground in Doon Valley turned into a lively hub of movement, music, and enthusiasm, providing the city with a grand event that combined natural beauty with a strong message of healthy living.

The event attracted a diverse group of participants, from experienced cyclists to beginners, including school students and senior citizens. As bikes moved through scenic, tree-lined routes, participants took moments to enjoy the picturesque scenery that enhances Dehradun’s reputation as one of India’s most beautiful cities. “I cycle often, but today’s ride was special. The weather, the crowd, and the lively atmosphere made it feel like a festival celebrating fitness,” shared Ankit Rawat, a local IT professional, shortly after finishing the rally.

Senior dignitaries attended the event in Dehradun on Sunday, February 15, including Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Hon’ble former Governor of Maharashtra and Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, along with Khajan Das, the Hon'ble Vidayak. Also present were senior officials from the Sports Authority of India and the state administration, highlighting robust institutional backing for the movement.

Indian boxing’s emerging heavyweight talent Nupur Sheoran, along with former India women’s hockey goalkeeper and coach Yogita Bali, national triple jump champion Niharika Vashisht, and skilled fencer Rishika Khajuria, brought added sporting prominence to the morning by engaging with participants and emphasizing that fitness is a lifelong commitment. Also present was Indian mountaineer Tashi Malik, a Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award winner, who stressed the significance of endurance and discipline.

Olympian race walker Manish Singh Rawat, a proud representative of Uttarakhand, participated in the celebrations alongside Arjuna Award-winning basketball legend Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, whose nearly two-decade-long career continues to inspire young athletes nationwide.

The presence of Fit India influencers and community role models provided additional inspiration. The event highlighted various routes to health and resilience, featuring endurance enthusiasts like Tara and Sushila from ‘Two Fit To Quit’, as well as fitness advocates including Shanky Singh, Pratibha Thapliyal, Damini Chopra, and Vikram Jadav.

Shri Koshiyari, aged 83, emphasized the importance of youth maintaining fitness. "Regardless of whether you're a sportsman, you should embody a sportsman spirit. We must always uphold this attitude. It should be visible in all areas," he stated. Referring to the fitness mantra from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he added, “Our Hon'ble PM works 20 hours a day himself. It shows that if we have the determination and fitness, being fit is not impossible at all. We want every youth to remain fit. Let's use all of the seven days for cycling.”

Colleges and universities served as special partners for this edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. A multiple-time gold medallist at the World Boxing Cup and a silver medallist at the World Championships medallist, Nupur Sheoran said, "I wasn't expecting so many people to turn out this morning and it is really so amazing. I was having flashbacks of my childhood when I was cycling along with the group. It was a really exciting ride!"

Beyond cycling, the Parade Ground buzzed with activity as different zones came to life simultaneously. Participants started with yoga sessions led by Yogasana Bharat, then moved on to energetic Zumba workouts that maintained the excitement even for non-cyclists. Activities like rope skipping, Mallakhamb demonstrations, tug of war, Kūdō martial arts showcases, and interactive game zones made fitness accessible, inclusive, and fun for people of all ages.

As the rally ended at the Parade Ground, the smiles, selfies, and shared stories showed the stronger impact of the initiative. The Dehradun edition once again demonstrated how Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown beyond a simple weekly event—it has transformed into a people’s movement that promotes health, community spirit, and the enjoyment of movement.