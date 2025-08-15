Live
Five Dead After Roof Collapse At Delhi Dargah Near Humayun’s Tomb
Highlights
Five dead and several injured after a roof collapse at a dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi. Rescue operations underway.
A roof collapse at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area left five people dead on Friday evening. According to Delhi Police and hospital officials, nine injured individuals were rushed to AIIMS, where five fatalities—three women and two men—were confirmed.
The deceased include two men aged 79 and 35, and three women aged 42, 40, and 40. The incident occurred near the Humayun’s Tomb complex, prompting an immediate response from Delhi Police, fire services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Authorities reported that eleven people were rescued from the site and taken to AIIMS and Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment. As per sources, search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of reporting.
