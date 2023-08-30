Live
Five die after inhaling toxic gas at MP factory
At least five persons were reported dead on Wednesday after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a tank at a food factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.
The gas leak occurred at a factory named ‘Sakshi Food Product’ in Morena district, the officials said.
As per the information, toxic gas started emanating from a tank at the factory around 11 a.m. and two labourers entered it to check it, but did not return. Subsequently, three more labourers went inside the tank and they also got affected.
The affected persons were labourers working in the factory. Due to inhalation of poisonous gas, they fell unconscious. Following which, they were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.
Around half a dozen more labourers were also suspected to have inhaled the toxic gas and they have been admitted at a hospital, Morena SDM Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha said.
Local police have reached the spot and a rescue operation was carried out.
Confirming more about the incident, Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Chouhan said the labourers died in the boiler of a cherry factory. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
The deceased persons have been identified as Ramesh Meena, Raju Meena, Mukesh Meena, Suresh Meena and Chhotelal Meena, according to the police.
Further details were awaited.