Five Held After Violence During Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive, Police Probe Possible Conspiracy

The Delhi Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the violence that broke out during a court-mandated anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque in Old Delhi’s Turkman Gate area. Authorities said the investigation is now focused on uncovering whether the clashes were part of a larger, organised conspiracy.

According to police officials, several people attacked security personnel with stones and glass bottles while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was clearing encroachments on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard. At least five police personnel were injured during the incident. Additional Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said action would be taken against all those who instigated the violence, adding that more arrests could follow as the probe continues.

Police have identified multiple suspects accused of stone pelting, while others are alleged to have created and circulated provocative videos and audio messages on social media. Investigators said these messages spread rumours that the mosque itself was being demolished, prompting people to gather at the site and escalating tensions. Social media platforms are being closely monitored as part of the ongoing investigation.

One video, allegedly circulated widely on messaging platforms, is believed to have played a key role in fuelling unrest by falsely claiming that bulldozers were being used to raze the mosque. Officials clarified that the mosque structure was not damaged during the operation.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the demolition was carried out strictly in line with court orders and that maintaining law and order during such actions was the responsibility of the police. Earlier, several people had been detained for questioning as authorities reviewed CCTV footage and other evidence.

More than 300 MCD workers and officials, along with heavy machinery including bulldozers and dumpers, were deployed during the overnight drive to remove illegal structures and clear debris. Police said the situation is now under control, security arrangements remain in place, and normalcy has been restored in the area.