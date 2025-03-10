Five including two children die in firecracker shop blaze in Jharkhand’s Garhwa

At least five people, including two children, lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker shop in the Godarmana market of Garhwa district, Jharkhand, on Monday around 11.30 a.m., officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kush Kumar Gupta, Ajit Kumar Kesari, Sushila Kerketta, Ayush Kumar Kesari, and Piyush Kumar Kesari.

According to sources, Kush Kumar Gupta ran a grocery and firecracker shop in the market, with two warehouses located behind it. The fire broke out suddenly, triggering an explosion that caused the shop’s shutter to close, trapping those inside and preventing their escape.

Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing the explosion. Despite efforts to douse the flames using buckets and water tankers, the fire had already engulfed the shop.

In a desperate rescue attempt, people broke through a wall to retrieve those trapped inside. However, all five victims had already succumbed to suffocation. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Among the deceased, Ayush and Piyush, who were real brothers, had gone to the shop to buy firecrackers. Ajit Kumar Kesari, a resident of Nauka village in Bhandaria block, was also there to purchase goods. Sushila Kerketta, a resident of Barwahi village in Ranka block, worked at the shop.

By the time the fire brigade arrived from the district headquarters, the shop was reduced to ashes. A motorcycle parked outside was also completely burnt.

Senior district officials and personnel from Ranka police station reached the scene to assess the situation.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep grief over the tragedy.

The Governor described the incident as "heart-wrenching" and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He said, “The incident in a firecracker shop in Godarmana of Ranka police station area of Garhwa district is heart-breaking. The news of the death of many people is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Hemant Soren said, “Sad news about the death of 5 people due to fire in a firecracker shop in Ranka block of Garhwa district. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed souls and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this difficult time of grief. The case is being investigated by the district administration.”