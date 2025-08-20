Five migrant labourers killed as canter truck collides with pickup vehicle in Haryana

New Delhi: At least five migrant labourers were killed and 32 others injured in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place near Bahadurgarh when a canter truck collided with a pickup vehicle carrying around 37 labourers.

The impact was so severe that five people, four men and one woman, died on the spot, while several were injured.

According to officials, the victims were migrant workers from Aman Nagar in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, travelling to Ghodakemla village in Mahendragarh, Haryana, for harvest-related work. They had come to Haryana for the seasonal crop-cutting period and were en route when tragedy struck.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Badli Police Station personnel and the KMP Expressway's Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) response team promptly reached the spot.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene immediately after the crash.

Of the injured, eight have been admitted to the Bahadurgarh Trauma Centre, while the remaining injured have been referred to PGI Rohtak for further treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the injured include several women and small children, adding to the heartbreaking nature of the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as rescue teams pulled victims from the mangled pickup truck.

The KMP Expressway, known for its high-speed traffic, has witnessed several such accidents in recent months.

Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding and possible driver fatigue may have contributed to the collision, but a full investigation is underway to determine accountability.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their families are being informed.

Local administration officials are coordinating with hospital authorities to ensure proper medical care and assistance for the injured.

Police have registered a case against the canter driver for reckless driving and causing the accident.

This tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns about overspeeding on the expressway and the effectiveness of road safety measures in place on high-speed corridors like the KMP.