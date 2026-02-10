Five Of Same Family Die After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Milk In Uttar Pradesh Village

A wave of shock and grief swept through a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district after five members of a single family, including three young children, were found dead inside their home, allegedly after consuming milk mixed with poison.

Police said the family lived together in a single room. Concern arose when the children were not seen outside in the morning, prompting neighbours to check the house. After receiving no response, they broke open the door and discovered all five lying motionless inside the room.

The deceased have been identified as a farmer named Manish, his wife, and their three children. Preliminary findings suggest the deaths may be the result of suicide, according to officials.

Investigators found a suicide note written on the wall of the room, along with another note recovered from the spot. Police also seized a mobile phone belonging to the deceased man, which reportedly contains a video in which he states that he took his own life. The video is being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while forensic teams have collected evidence from the house. Police said further clarity on the circumstances leading to the deaths would emerge after analysing forensic reports, the notes, and other materials gathered during the investigation.

The tragic deaths have left the local community in deep mourning as authorities continue to piece together the events that led to the family’s untimely end.