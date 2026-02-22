Five Police Personnel Killed, Three Critically Injured In Road Crash In Odisha

Five police personnel lost their lives and three others were critically injured after a speeding trailer collided head-on with a police Bolero vehicle in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district early Sunday morning, officials said.

The accident took place near the Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station at dawn. The police vehicle, reportedly on official duty, was struck by a fast-moving trailer coming from the opposite direction. The impact severely damaged the Bolero, resulting in the deaths of five personnel at the scene.

The deceased were identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadatta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, APR Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha. Their passing has sparked grief within the police department and the local community.

Three other personnel, including two members of the Armed Police Reserve (APR) and a sergeant, sustained serious injuries. They were rescued and taken to the district headquarters hospital in Jharsuguda, where doctors said they remain in critical condition under close monitoring.

Authorities have detained the trailer driver for questioning and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Senior officers visited the accident site shortly after the incident to supervise rescue efforts and review the situation.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the district, with tributes pouring in for the personnel who died while on duty.