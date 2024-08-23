Five-Year Jail Term For Punjab And Haryana High Court Registrar In HCS Judicial Exam Paper Leak Case

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna of Rouse Avenue Court has sentenced Balwinder Kumar Sharma, the former registrar (recruitment) at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and candidate Sunita to five years in prison for their involvement in the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination paper leak case. Sharma has been fined Rs 1.5 lakh, while Sunita has been fined Rs 60,000.

Due to the medical condition of another candidate, Sushila, the court sentenced her to the time already served during her trial, which lasted from January 14, 2018, to October 13, 2018. She was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

In a judgment dated August 22, Judge Chandna highlighted that in a country where unemployment is a significant concern, paper leaks exacerbate recruitment delays and negatively impact the efficiency of government departments and administrative agencies already struggling with insufficient human resources. The judge emphasized that "shortcuts usually lead to disappointment."

The court also noted the need for stricter laws to restore public trust in the examination process. While acknowledging the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, as a positive step, the judge called for additional long-term reforms to prevent such malpractices.

Sunita was convicted of criminal conspiracy and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA), while Sharma was additionally found guilty of criminal breach of trust by a public servant. Sushila was convicted for dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property.

The judge relied on evidence of frequent and lengthy phone calls between Sunita and Sharma, as well as their locations, which indicated a close relationship. The judge remarked that it was not coincidental that a candidate closely connected with the Registrar (Recruitment) topped the examination.

According to the prosecution, Sharma, who had sole access to the question paper, provided a copy to Sunita due to their close relationship. Sunita then demanded Rs. 10 lakh from Sushila and another candidate, Suman, in exchange for the question paper. Sunita scored 456.8, and Sushila scored 426.5 out of 500 in the exam, which was held for 109 civil judge (junior division) positions.

The prosecution presented telephonic conversations between Sunita, Sushila, and Suman as evidence. In one call, Suman expressed her disapproval, saying, "I know that you are taking the paper and going for preparation there. If this is so, I will not call you and talk to you for my whole life because I don’t want such a dishonest friend."