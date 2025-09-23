Live
Flipkart Big Billion Day 2025 iPhone 16 Deals Cancelled – Buyers Angry
Highlights
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day 2025 offered huge discounts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, but many orders were cancelled despite successful payments, leaving buyers frustrated and calling it a ‘Big Billion Scam’.
Flipkart offered big discounts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro during the Big Billion Day 2025 sale. The iPhone 16 128GB was priced at Rs 51,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB at Rs 75,999. Flipkart Black and Plus members could buy from September 22, and regular members from September 23.
Many people placed orders at these low prices. But soon, Flipkart started canceling orders, even after payments were successful. The cancellations were said to be due to ‘payment failure’.
Buyers were upset and shared screenshots of cancelled orders on social media. Some called it Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Scam’.
