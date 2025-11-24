Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive Discounts on iPhone, Samsung, Vivo & More

Flipkart has started its Black Friday Sale for 2025.

The sale offers big discounts on many products.

Phone Offers

Flipkart has dropped prices on popular smartphones.

iPhone 16 now costs ₹56,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at ₹40,999.

Galaxy S24 FE is available for ₹31,999.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G starts at ₹34,999.

Vivo V60 5G now costs ₹36,999.

These are some of the best phone deals in the sale.

Other Gadgets on Discount

Flipkart is offering deals on:

Laptops

Tablets

Smartwatches

PCs

TVs and soundbars

These gadgets are cheaper than usual and good for students, office use, and gaming.

Home Appliance Deals

Many home appliances are also available at lower prices.

These include:

Refrigerators

Washing machines

Microwaves

Air purifiers

Winter items like heaters, geysers, and electric blankets also have special offers.

More Categories

Shoppers can also find discounts on:

Fashion

Beauty

Kitchen items

Home décor

There is something for every type of buyer.

Payment Options

Flipkart supports many payment methods such as:

Debit cards

Credit cards

UPI

Net banking

EMI options

It is good to keep your payment method ready because popular items sell out fast.

Shopping Tips

To get the best deals: