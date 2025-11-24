Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive Discounts on iPhone, Samsung, Vivo & More
Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 is live with big discounts on smartphones, gadgets, home appliances and more.
Flipkart has started its Black Friday Sale for 2025.
The sale offers big discounts on many products.
Phone Offers
Flipkart has dropped prices on popular smartphones.
iPhone 16 now costs ₹56,999.
Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at ₹40,999.
Galaxy S24 FE is available for ₹31,999.
Vivo T4 Ultra 5G starts at ₹34,999.
Vivo V60 5G now costs ₹36,999.
These are some of the best phone deals in the sale.
Other Gadgets on Discount
Flipkart is offering deals on:
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Smartwatches
- PCs
- TVs and soundbars
These gadgets are cheaper than usual and good for students, office use, and gaming.
Home Appliance Deals
Many home appliances are also available at lower prices.
These include:
- Refrigerators
- Washing machines
- Microwaves
- Air purifiers
Winter items like heaters, geysers, and electric blankets also have special offers.
More Categories
Shoppers can also find discounts on:
- Fashion
- Beauty
- Kitchen items
- Home décor
There is something for every type of buyer.
Payment Options
Flipkart supports many payment methods such as:
- Debit cards
- Credit cards
- UPI
- Net banking
- EMI options
It is good to keep your payment method ready because popular items sell out fast.
Shopping Tips
To get the best deals:
- Add items to your cart early.
- Check the product features carefully.
- Read the return and warranty policy.
- Watch for fast, limited-time offers.