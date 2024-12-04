Flipkart Upcoming Sales 2024: Dates, Best Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, and More

Flipkart is well-known for its big sales, starting with the first Big Billion Day Sale over 12 years ago. What started as a one-day event became so popular that it turned into a multi-day sale, setting a new trend in e-commerce. Since then, Flipkart has expanded its sales, offering exciting deals throughout the year, especially during festive and special periods.

In 2024, Flipkart is set to continue this tradition with an impressive line-up of sales in December. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gadgets, buy fashion items, or revamp your home appliances, these sales provide great opportunities to grab the best deals.

Here’s a detailed look at all the upcoming Flipkart sales in December 2024:

Ongoing Sale

Black Friday Sale (November 24th - 29th)

This sale is one of Flipkart's biggest, with deals on products like smartphones, laptops, fashion, and home appliances. Flipkart has also teamed up with banks (Axis Bank, HDFC, IDFC, and BOBCard) to offer 10% instant discounts on EMI transactions.

Upcoming Sales in December 2024:

1. Big Bachaat Sale

Dates: December 1st - 3rd

This sale is known for offering fantastic discounts on electronics, smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion, and more. It’s an excellent opportunity for buyers to grab year-end deals on a variety of products.

2. Big Year End Sale

Dates: December 9th onwards

Flipkart’s Big Year End Sale will offer great discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, and more. Expect amazing deals and card offers that will help you save even more on your favorite items.

3. Big Saving Days

Dates: December 16th - 21st

This sale focuses on providing the best offers on mobiles, electronics, TVs, home furnishings, and more. If you’ve been eyeing a new smartphone or looking to refresh your living space, this is the sale to check out.

4. EOSS (Christmas Edition)

Dates: December 22nd - 25th

Flipkart’s End of Season Sale (EOSS) Christmas Edition is a great opportunity to snag up to 80% off on men’s and women’s clothing and footwear. Perfect for getting holiday outfits or updating your wardrobe at discounted prices.

5. Christmas Sale

Date: December 25th

Flipkart’s Christmas Sale will feature amazing deals on a wide variety of products, including mobiles, electronics, appliances, home goods, and more. This sale is perfect for those looking for last-minute gifts or a post-Christmas shopping spree.

6. Grand Gadget Days Sale

Dates: December 29th - 31st

If you’re looking to buy gadgets or electronics, the Grand Gadget Days Sale is not to be missed. Expect the best deals on smartphones, TWS earbuds, audio devices, and other electronics.

7. Flipkart Big Year End Sale

Dates: December 24th - 31st

Ending the year with a bang, this sale offers deals across electronics, smartphones, TVs, tablets, fashion, kitchen appliances, and more. It’s a great way to wrap up your shopping for the year with massive savings.

Why You Should Plan Ahead

With Flipkart’s upcoming December sales, you’ll have several chances to score amazing deals throughout the month.

Each sale offers something different, whether you're shopping for the latest gadgets, home essentials, or fashion items. Be sure to mark the dates on your calendar, as these sales often come with bank offers and exclusive discounts, giving you the best value for your money.

Whether it’s for Christmas shopping or preparing for the new year, these sales are the perfect time to get what you need at unbeatable prices.