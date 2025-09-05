Live
Flood of jobs in govt sector, over 60L youth employed: Yogi
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government is committed to providing employment to the youth within the state, claiming that there has been a “flood” of government jobs.
He said more than 60 lakh youngsters have secured employment through private investments.
Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, Adityanath highlighted recent large-scale recruitments and upcoming hiring drives.
“The Uttar Pradesh government has recently recruited over 60,000 police personnel. A significant number of youth from Gorakhpur have also been selected. Following that, the recruitment of 2,538 child development supervisors has been completed. Soon, we are going to start large-scale recruitment of staff nurses and teachers. Sub-inspector recruitment has already been announced, and fresh advertisements for new jobs will be released shortly,” the chief minister said.
Claiming that opportunities are being created across sectors, he added, “A flood of jobs has come in the government sector... it is jobs everywhere, employment everywhere... because the government wants that no youth of Uttar Pradesh should have to stretch their hands elsewhere. Every youngster will get a job within the state itself.”
Adityanath credited the state’s policy clarity, transparency and commitment to security for creating an investor-friendly environment.
“Today, the best investments from across the country and the world are coming to Uttar Pradesh.”