FM Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 10th India-UK Economic & Financial Dialogue on Global Responses to coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today participated in the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue on Global Responses to coronavirus through Video Conferencing in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman participates in the 1st Session on Global Responses to #coronavirus during the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) through Video Conferencing in New Delhi.





Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Sitharaman said, India-UK economic ties are important, as together they are two of the world's top seven economies with a combined GDP of over five trillion dollars. She said, the trade between the two countries has more than doubled since the first EFD (EFunds Corporation) in 2007, with bilateral investment supporting over half a million jobs across both countries.

She added, India-UK have a joint investment of up to £8m between Department of Biotechnology for research into factors leading to the severity of the Corona Virus.

The finance minister Sitharaman also signed a Joint Statement after the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue through video conferencing in New Delhi.





The Minister said, this session on sharing of experiences on coronavirus response domestic priorities and policies for economic recovery will help both countries refine their policies and help in learning to ensure better outcomes.

During the conference, United Kingdom Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak conveyed to Finance Minister that he appreciated India becoming 2nd largest PPE manufacturer in the world.