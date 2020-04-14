Focus on containment of corona ruthlessly: Gehlot

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked officials to focus on 'ruthless containment' of curbing the Covid-19 spread, while addressing district collectors and senior officers through video conference from his official residence.

Asking them to follow the 'Bhilwara Model', Gehlot on Sunday, directed them to survey every house by forming more teams so that people with symptoms of Covid-19 are identified on time and spreading of the infection can be stopped.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Rohit Kumar Singh said that more than 25,000 tests have been done in the state till Saturday evening and Rajasthan is on second place after Maharashtra in regard to the corona testing.

He said, "With increase in number of tests, the number positive patients could also increase and in such situation we have to be prepared in advance."

"Information should be given in case of shortage of testing kits, medicines and equipment. Tertiary Care Centres should be kept reserved for patients in serious condition."

"Dedicated Covid health centres should be identified at the local level and preparations should be made to treat people found positive at these centres.

Wherever the testing facility is not available, the samples should be sent to the nearest centre", he added.