Live
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surged check the rates on July 13, 2023
- Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: In a shocker to BRS, Teegala may switch over to BJP
- Srikakulam: Tekkali MLC faces wrath from own party leaders
- AP, Telangana to receive rains for three days amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Andhra Pradesh: Purandeswari to take charge today
- Niranjan distributes podu pattas to tribals
- Congress will bring dark days, says Puvvada
- Paramita Schools receives International award
- Training prog in auto driving for transgenders launched
- Congress will face farmers’ wrath’: MLA Shankar Naik
Focus shifts to rescue efforts as rains recede
Highlights
New Delhi: As the weather improved in parts of north India, which was pummelled by heavy rains for days, authorities on Wednesday worked on a war...
New Delhi: As the weather improved in parts of north India, which was pummelled by heavy rains for days, authorities on Wednesday worked on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas.
In Punjab and Haryana, at least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to government data. As many as 2,000 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol were evacuated and more than 300 tourist vehicles stuck in Lahaul following landslides and flash floods left for their respective destinations, the state government said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS