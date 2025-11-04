Follow Tegh Bahadur’s ideals in nation building: Saini to youth

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini virtually inaugurated state-level essay writing and story narration competitions titled “Suno Kahani Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Ki” from the Haryana Secretariat on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Paying tribute to the unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and supreme martyrdom of Guru Sahib, the Chief Minister said that the life of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji stands as an eternal example of truth, courage, and humanity. During the interaction, the Chief Minister listened to the thoughts of students and encouraged them to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. On this occasion, four students presented Saakhi Vachan—narrating inspirational episodes from the life of Guru Sahib.

CM hails Indian women’s team win

CM Saini extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup.

He said that the country’s daughters have brought immense pride to India on the international stage, and this historic achievement is a moment of great honour for the entire nation. CM said that Haryana’s daughter Shefali Verma, who was part of the winning team, delivered an outstanding performance in the final match and was honoured with the Player of the Match award. Shefali played a decisive innings, scoring 87 runs, and also took two wickets, playing a vital role in securing India’s victory.

Kurukshetra to get Ring Road facility

Considering the increasing number of devotees visiting Kurukshetra, the work on the proposed Ring Road project in the holy city is progressing rapidly. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is almost complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs. 250 crore for the development of Kurukshetra, giving a new identity to the sacred city. This was stated by Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini while responding to questions from journalists during a press conference held at Haryana Niwas regarding the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav.

Wage revision for daily-wage workers

The Haryana Government has revised the wages of part-time and daily-wage workers engaged in various government departments, boards, corporations, and public undertakings across the state. The new wage structure will come into effect from January 1, 2025,

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the decision to revise wages follows numerous representations from government departments and organizations requesting an upward revision in the remuneration for workers employed on a part-time or dailybasis.