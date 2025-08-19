Food poisoning in Leh: Over 100 workers of film unit hospitalised

Leh: Morethan 100 workers of a film unit have been hospitalised here due to food poisoning, an official said on Monday, describing their condition as stable.

He said the patients were brought to the SNM hospital late on Sunday after they complained of severe abdominal pain, headache and vomiting.

The workers, none of them locals, were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming Bollywood movie in Leh. Around 600 people had meals at the location. “The food samples were picked up for detailed analysis,” the official said. A doctor at the hospital said it is a clear case of food poisoning.