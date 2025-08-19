Live
- Collector urges use of clay idols for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
- Cops caught taking bribe from puncture shop owner
- Yamuna water levels continue to rise
- Minister directs Nandyal dist officials to remain on high alert
- Medical teams mobilised in areas affected by swollen Beas, Sutlej
- Kejriwal questions govt over repeated bomb threats
- Congress stages candlelight rally in Tirupati over ‘bogus votes’ row
- ‘Patanjali has set a new record of entrepreneurship in business’
- Initiative to combat cancer through frontline health workers launched
- 78 petitions received in PGRS by police
Food poisoning in Leh: Over 100 workers of film unit hospitalised
Highlights
Leh: Morethan 100 workers of a film unit have been hospitalised here due to food poisoning, an official said on Monday, describing their condition as...
Leh: Morethan 100 workers of a film unit have been hospitalised here due to food poisoning, an official said on Monday, describing their condition as stable.
He said the patients were brought to the SNM hospital late on Sunday after they complained of severe abdominal pain, headache and vomiting.
The workers, none of them locals, were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming Bollywood movie in Leh. Around 600 people had meals at the location. “The food samples were picked up for detailed analysis,” the official said. A doctor at the hospital said it is a clear case of food poisoning.
Next Story