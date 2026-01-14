For every bite, you pay: SC’s big warning to states on dog menace

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned of imposing heavy liability on states for every stray dog bite and death, questioning administrative failure, feeder responsibility, and public safety,

while reigniting a nationwide debate on humane animal management and accountability.

In a strong signal to state governments and local authorities, the Supreme Court has indicated it may impose “heavy” liabilities for every dog bite and every death caused by stray dogs, marking one of its sternest observations on the issue so far.

The apex court questioned why stray dogs are allowed to roam freely, “to bite and chase” people, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens.

The remarks came during the hearing of petitions highlighting the growing number of dog bite incidents across India and the lack of effective action by state governments and municipal bodies. The bench made it clear that public safety cannot be compromised due to administrative inertia, stressing that states have a constitutional duty to protect citizens’ lives. In a notable development, the court also indicated that individuals who feed stray dogs could be held legally accountable if their actions result in attacks causing permanent or lifelong injuries.