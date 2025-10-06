For peace and harmony in society, we must all embrace Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Varanasi, October 6

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Sanatan Dharma alone can ensure peace, harmony, and the welfare of all, urging citizens to embrace it. He emphasized that to preserve Sanatan Dharma, Sanskrit must once again become a living medium of expression.

On Monday, the Chief Minister distributed laptops and sewing machines to students at Shri Annapurna Rishikul Brahmchryashram and personally honored several children. He also planted saplings and fed fodder, jaggery, and fruits to cows at the cowshed.

Extending his best wishes to the students, CM Yogi said this gift ahead of Diwali is a blessing from Maa Annapurna. He reminded them that while computers are valuable tools for learning, they can also be sources of distraction, and advised the students to use technology in a positive way to gain knowledge that leads to a brighter life.

Praising the students studying Sanskrit, the Chief Minister said they are not only preserving India’s cultural and spiritual heritage but also advancing in modern knowledge of computers. He encouraged them to learn science, mathematics, and English, noting that many religious leaders and Sanskrit scholars are now serving in the armed forces, paramilitary, and police. He expressed confidence that Sanskrit will one day become the universal language of unity, saying, “No one can survive without Sanskrit.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts to promote Sanskrit education, CM Yogi stated that previously, no scholarships were available for Sanskrit students; however, under the current government, scholarships are being provided to every student pursuing the subject. He added that the state will soon arrange government grants for accommodation and meals for Sanskrit students, and introduce special scholarships for advanced research and specialized studies.

The objective, he said, is to encourage teachers, researchers, and scholars who dedicate themselves to promoting Sanskrit. He also recalled India’s rich academic heritage, mentioning the Vedas, Sanskrit grammar, and ancient universities like Takshashila, and noted the contributions of Panini, whose grammar reflects the intellectual depth and traditions of ancient India.

Speaking about the occasion, the Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Maa Annapurna, Baba Vishwanath, and Maa Ganga, such auspicious events find the right moment to occur. The program coincided with Sharad Purnima and marked the 108th anniversary of the institution’s establishment.

He noted that this celebration aligns with the state government’s Mission Shakti, which focuses on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. In Indian culture, he said, women have always been held in the highest regard, honoured as embodiments of power and divinity. “In our tradition,” he said, “we have worshipped the earth as a mother and revered Maa Ganga as the holiest river. By the grace of Maa Annapurna, both humans and animals receive nourishment.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said, "The Prime Minister has placed women’s dignity at the heart of national development through initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’."

He highlighted that under PM Modi’s vision, 12 crore households have received toilets, 4 crore families have been provided homes nationwide, including 60 lakh in Uttar Pradesh and 10 crore women have received free LPG connections. “Today, even pipeline gas supply has started in Kashi,” he said, describing it as a symbol of the city’s progress.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the ‘Gharauni’ (household ownership document) initiative, under which 3 crore families have been granted ownership rights to their homes, which are registered in the name of women, ensuring their dignity, security, and empowerment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the government is implementing programs to empower women across all spheres, including education, health, the Skill Mission, and employment. This initiative is part of a broader campaign aimed at promoting women’s protection and self-reliance. The Annapurna Temple Trust has, for many years, trained and provided sewing machines to 250 girls annually, helping them contribute to their families’ livelihood while fostering independence.

CM Yogi highlighted that after agriculture, the textile industry has the greatest employment potential globally, with readymade garments in high demand worldwide. Under Uttar Pradesh’s “One District, One Product” scheme launched in 2018, districts such as Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Lucknow have developed modern infrastructure for design, packaging, and technology. Demand now exceeds supply.

The government, in collaboration with the Government of India, has introduced innovative models, such as flattened factories, where women will produce garments for global markets. The PM Mitra Park in Lucknow, spanning 1,100 acres, will provide a unified platform for all textile-related activities. Additionally, ten textile parks named after Saint Kabirdas are planned to train youth and expand employment opportunities in the sector.

On the spiritual and cultural front, CM Yogi said, “All food in the world is received through the blessings of Maa Annapurna.” The Shri Annapurna Math has been promoting Sanskrit education and spiritual learning for 108 years. Students of the Sanskrit College associated with the Math contribute to the sanctity of events in Kashi, while the cow-service symbolizes Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of Nandi in agriculture and Vedic tradition, emphasising that the cow, accompanied by Nandi, is central to Indian life and culture.

CM Yogi further emphasized India’s contributions to world knowledge, noting that the Rigveda is the oldest text and Maharishi Valmiki composed the world’s first epic in Sanskrit. Sanskrit preserves the richest heritage of scientific and divine knowledge, cultivating spiritual insight and cultural understanding. He praised the Math’s efforts in preparing children through the Vedas and grammar, promoting social work, and guiding girls toward self-reliance, calling it a model initiative. The Chief Minister assured that the government would fully support all initiatives of Shri Annapurna Math.

The program was attended by Mahant Shankar Puri Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj 'Satua Baba', Yamunapuri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Balak Devacharya Ji Maharaj, along with Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Mayor Ashok Tiwari, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, Tribhuvan Ram, Awadhesh Singh, Sunil Patel, Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Singh, and Annapurna Singh, among others.