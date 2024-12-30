For Ramli, dance is a bridge that connects cultures

Dhenkanal : Dance for Datuk Ramli bin Ibrahim is not just an art, it is a way of life. Born in Malaysia and trained in the strict discipline of ballet, his heart eventually found its rhythm in the classical dances of India.

Bharatanatyam was his first encounter with Indian art form, but it was Odissi that felt like home. The fluid movements and lyrical music mirrored the grace and sensitivity of his Malaysian roots, drawing him to the ashram of Guru Deba Prasad Das in Bhubaneswar.

Living under his guru’s guidance, Ramli, a Padma Shri awardee, embraced the guru-shishya ‘parampara’ not just as a method of learning but as a philosophy of life. “You learn with your heart, not just your body,” he reflects, describing the profound bond that shaped his understanding of art as sacred. Through his Sutra Dance Theatre in Malay-sia, Ramli weaves tradition into the fabric of modern narratives, creating a space where cultural borders dissolve. His approach to Odissi is rooted in deep respect, yet he does not shy away from gentle innovation. For him, breaking rules in dance is meaningful only when you first surrender to its spirit.

Being a Muslim artiste in the world of Indian classical dance, Ramli often encounters questions of belonging. But he sees his art as a quiet resistance against division. “Odissi is not about where you come from. It’s about where it takes you,” he says. His connec-tion with India runs deep, reflected in his performances at sacred spaces like Konark and Khajuraho.

This year, his debut at Saptasajya Festival in Dhenkanal marks another step in his ongoing journey of cultural exchange. Coming from Malaysia, he was felicitated at Saptasajya Festival organised by Devanshi Dance Academy for his significant contribution to promote Indian art and culture.

Ramli is cautious about technology’s growing grip on art. While social media expands dance’s reach, he worries it may weaken the intimacy between artiste and audience.

For him, every performance is a living, breathing dialogue, a space where stories unfold, not just steps. In Ramli’s world, dance is more than movement.

It is a bridge, one that connects cultures, traditions and souls. “Dance speaks for itself,” he says, and through it, Ramli continues to tell his story. “Many gurus follow tradition and I have huge respect for tradition. But I accept modernity to make culture more relevant to youth in changing times,” Ramli said.