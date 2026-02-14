For us, merger is a closed chapter now as negotiator Ajit Pawar is no more: NCP-SP leader

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit president of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shashikant Shinde, on Saturday announced that the merger is a closed chapter now for the party as Ajit Pawar, who was negotiating it, is no more.

“The decision regarding the merger of both parties was made while Ajit Dada was alive. Many people in his party are speaking about this. However, we have now closed this chapter. A narrative is being created that we are the ones pushing for this merger, but there has been no rush or desperation from our side. The discussion only gained momentum after Ajit Dada’s passing. Following that, we spoke only the truth, and we spoke it with conviction. We haven't spoken about it since. We simply said that it was Ajit Dada’s wish and we wanted to fulfil it. But now, we have decided not to comment on this further, said Shinde.

He further stated, “Those who objected to the merger discussions should be questioned. We merely expressed our sentiments; many people expressed their feelings. A final decision was to be taken after the local body elections, and the formula for the merger was to be decided through discussion. However, the leader who was leading those discussions is no longer with us, so there is no point in discussing hypothetical scenarios. We do not wish to comment further on this," announced Shinde.

He noted that a decision regarding the unification of the two factions had been initiated while Ajit Dada was present. While many in that party are speaking out now, he clarified that his side has closed the chapter.

When asked if senior leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from Ajit Pawar-led NCP opposed the merger, Shinde remained tight-lipped, “I will not comment on that; they should present their own stance. We are focused on rebuilding the party with renewed vigour. It wouldn't be right for me to comment on their position."

Shinde showed a conciliatory tone regarding past friction, "If I said Ajit Dada made a mistake, I take my words back. Ajit Dada wanted to rectify the split that occurred in the party. He was emotional. Even during meetings with Sharad Pawar Saheb, he could never look him in the eye. The final decision was slated for after the Zilla Parishad election results. It is not appropriate to speculate on what was in his heart or mine now that he is gone."

He emphasised that the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is now focusing entirely on strengthening the party organisation and moving past the merger debate, as the primary mediator of those talks is no longer present.

Shinde’s statement comes a day after he, in the party magazine, claimed that former deputy chief minister late Ajit Pawar was forced to exit the original NCP due to threats and conspiracies orchestrated by "invisible powers."

He further said that a final decision to merge the two parties was reached on February 12 in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

In a massive revelation, Shinde asserted that Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders had agreed to hand over the entire command of the unified party to Ajit Pawar following the merger.

“Fulfilling this merger and rebuilding the party with strength would be the only true tribute to Ajit Dada," he wrote.

However, Shinde was rebutted by the state NCP (Ajit Pawar) chief Sunil Tatkare, who said that the former’s write-up was irrelevant and factually incorrect.

Tatkare issued a stern warning, stating, "If Shinde continues to claim that Ajit Dada made his decisions due to allegations or pressure, I will provide a fitting response in my capacity as the Party President."

Tatkare dismissed Shinde's claim that Ajit Pawar considered his exit a "mistake" and was working to rectify it over the last few months. He clarified that any proposal or thought regarding a merger must be discussed within the party's Core Group.

He stated that making claims about what was discussed in private meetings after Ajit Pawar’s tragic death is a form of injustice to the late leader himself. He emphasised that everyone must maintain a sense of decorum regarding "what to say and when to say it."