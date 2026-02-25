Foreign forces aiding Pak to push drugs, arms into Punjab: Guv

Hoshiarpur: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday alleged that certain foreign forces were helping Pakistan to smuggle drugs and weapons into Punjab across the border via drones, to destabilise the state and harm the youth.

Talking to media persons here, Kataria claimed Pakistan alone did not have the capacity to continuously push large consignments of drugs and arms across the border, indicating possible involvement of larger foreign forces. He said drones were being used to smuggle narcotics and weapons to disturb peace in the state. “Our security forces are intercepting and destroying such consignments.

Anti-drone systems and other strict measures are being strengthened,” he said. Kataria led the “People’s Walk Against Drugs” from DAV College of Education in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, and said Punjab could be made drug-free only if the campaign against narcotics turned into a mass movement. The padyatra passed through city markets and ended at the college premises.

Vice-chancellors, heads of institutions, NGOs, religious and social organisations, students and citizens took part in large numbers and pledged support for a drug-free Punjab. Students presented cultural programmes and street plays highlighting the ill effects of drug abuse. Kataria said the anti-drug campaign was not political but a people’s movement. He stressed that educational institutions must be made drug-free on priority as the future of the state depended on its youth.

Referring to the Punjab government’s campaign titled ‘War Against Drugs’, he said its success required collective efforts by educational institutions, religious and social bodies, panchayats and citizens. On the recent deaths of two police personnel at a checkpoint in Gurdaspur district, the governor said the matter was under investigation and it would be premature to draw conclusions, though drug trafficking could not be ruled out.