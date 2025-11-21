Foreign Handler Sent Dozens Of Bomb-Making Videos To Faridabad Doctor In Red Fort Blast Case

Investigators have revealed that one of the three suspected foreign handlers connected to the accused doctors from Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College sent a total of 42 bomb-making tutorial videos to Muzammil Ahmad Ganai through encrypted communication apps. Ganai was closely associated with Umar Nabi, the 36-year-old accused of carrying out the blast.

Authorities are currently examining whether these handlers may also be linked to other recent incidents in India that involve similar do-it-yourself explosive techniques. Security agencies are analyzing potential overlaps in methods, planning, and instructions shared with different groups.

The identities and specific roles of these handlers—believed to have guided the module in assembling the explosive device and possibly encouraging a suicide mission—are under detailed scrutiny by teams connected to the Delhi investigation.