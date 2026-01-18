Former CPM MLA S Rajendran joins BJP, ending weeks of speculation in Kerala politics

Putting an end to weeks of speculation and political buzz, former CPM MLA S Rajendran on Sunday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant shift in Kerala’s evolving political landscape.

He was granted party membership by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the party’s state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram around 11.30 am.

BJP sources said he is expected to address the media in Thiruvananthapuram shortly, where he is likely to outline the reasons behind his decision and his future political role.

Rajendran had publicly indicated his intention to join the BJP earlier this month.

On January 10, he confirmed that he had met Rajeev Chandrasekhar a few days prior and held discussions regarding his political future. At that time, he maintained that he was awaiting a formal decision from the BJP leadership.

With the invitation now extended, he chose to accept party membership. Clarifying his stand, Rajendran stated that he had not placed any personal demands or conditions before joining the BJP.

Rajendran said that his decision was guided solely by the broader development interests of his district. He also reiterated that he does not intend to contest from the Devikulam constituency, where he had earlier served as MLA.

A three-time legislator with a political career spanning nearly 15 years, Rajendran has also served as president of the Idukki District Panchayat. However, his relationship with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been strained for the past four years.

Following the previous Assembly elections, internal complaints accused Rajendran of working against LDF candidate A Raja. Based on an inquiry commission report, he was suspended from the party. Even after the suspension period ended, his membership was not restored, deepening the rift.

Subsequently, Rajendran refrained from renewing his CPM membership and later drew attention by campaigning for BJP candidates during local body elections, particularly in plantation regions such as Idamalakudi and Devikulam.

While Rajendran has firmly stated that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Devikulam, political observers note that the BJP leadership may attempt to persuade him to reconsider in the changed political scenario.