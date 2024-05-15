Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended In Liquor Excise Policy Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until May 30 in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Excise policy 2021-22 case. This case, initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), names Sisodia among the accused. Sisodia, who served as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deputy, was initially arrested by the CBI on February 26 and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023.

The court had previously reserved judgment on Tuesday regarding the bail pleas filed by the Aam Aadmi Party leader in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor policy scam investigated by the CBI.

In the CBI's FIR, Sisodia and others are alleged to have played a role in "recommending" and "making decisions" regarding the 2021-22 excise policy "without the approval of the competent authority, with the intention of granting undue favors to the licensee post-tender," as reported by a legal news website.