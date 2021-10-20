Former Goa Deputy CM Dayanand Narvekar Joined Aam Aadmi party ahead of assembly elections

New Delhi: Former Goa Deputy Chief Minister Dayanand Narvekar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) early next year ahead of the assembly elections. However, with his joining AAP, the allegations of corruption against him in the past again came into the limelight.

Narvekar said I had proposals from many parties, But I decided to choose a party that is non-corrupt, non-controversial and takes forward the cause of the people. AAP has a good presence in 20-25 constituencies. AAP is projecting itself as an alternative to Congress and BJP in Goa.

Narvekar said that when he met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he was surprised to know about the achievements of the AAP government. He said that this party has a good name at the national and international level.

However, Narvekar's past has created turmoil within the AAP, which started in the name of opposing corruption. Narvekar was accused of abusing his position as the President of the Goa Cricket Association in 2002 by printing and selling counterfeit tickets for the India-Australia One Day International match. Thousands of spectators were denied entry into an already packed stadium, despite having original tickets. Narvekar was then booked on charges of fraud and corruption and was arrested.