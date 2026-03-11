Former Governor Dattatreya meets Prime Minister Modi

Hyderabad: Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi. This was his first meeting with the Prime Minister after completing his tenure as Governor of Haryana.

During the meeting, Dattatreya expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for entrusting him with significant responsibilities in public life. He recalled serving as Union Minister of Labour in the first cabinet of Modi, and later as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. He said these opportunities were milestones in his long political journey.

On this occasion, Dattatreya presented his autobiography titled Prajala Kathe Na Aatmakathe, which translates to The Peoples Story is My Autobiography, to the Prime Minister. He noted that the book is intended to inspire many readers. Narendra Modi appreciated the gesture and praised the work, saying it would serve as a source of motivation.

The meeting also included a personal exchange, with the Prime Minister inquiring about the health of Dattatreya. Responding, Dattatreya said he was in good health and actively participating in various public programs. Narendra Modi expressed happiness at his continued energy and urged him to carry forward his public life with the same enthusiasm.

The interaction highlighted mutual respect and recognition of the contributions of Dattatreya to public service. His autobiography reflects his journey from grassroots politics to holding key positions in government and his commitment to serving the people across the nation.