Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan Passes Away at 84
Renowned scientist and former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan dies at 84 in Bengaluru. He was a key figure in India's space and education reforms.
K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 84 years old.
According to an official statement from ISRO, he died at 10:43 AM. His body will be kept for public homage at the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, on Sunday, April 27, between 10 AM and 12 noon.
A Legacy in Space and Education
Kasturirangan served as the head of:
- ISRO
- The Space Commission
- The Department of Space
He led these institutions for over nine years before stepping down on August 27, 2003.
Contributions to Space Science
He was the Project Director of India’s first Earth observation satellites: Bhaskara I and II.
As Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre, he led the development of satellites like INSAT-2, IRS-1A/1B, and others.
He played a key role in the PSLV and GSLV launch programs.
A Visionary in Education and Policy
Apart from space research, Kasturirangan also contributed to education reform
- He was the architect of India’s National Education Policy (NEP)
- He served as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University
- He chaired the Karnataka Knowledge Commission
He was also a Rajya Sabha member (2003–2009) and served in the Planning Commission of India.
Honors and Research Work
He was an astrophysicist, known for research in high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy.
He studied cosmic X-ray sources, celestial gamma rays, and their impact on Earth’s atmosphere.
He was awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan for his remarkable contributions to science and the nation.