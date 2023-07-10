Live
- Rashmika ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’
- Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare trailer looks promising
- ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’ video follows ‘Bawaal’ trailer launch in Dubai
- ‘Ghoomer’ to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
- Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement
- After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14
- KU makes it to NAAC A+ Grade
- Hyderabad Customs seize gold valued at Rs 1.17 crore, 62,400 smuggled cigarettes
- Modi may rejig Cabinet on Wednesday
- The largest exhibition of Arab Art in London
Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, being brought to Bengaluru
Highlights
Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, sources said on Monday.
New Delhi: Former ISRO chairperson and head of New Education Policy's drafting committee K Kasturirangan suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is being shifted to Bengaluru for treatment, sources said on Monday.
His condition is stated to be stable, they added. Kasturirangan, 83, has previously been chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He has been a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of the now defunct Planning Commission of India. He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, from April 2004 to 2009.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS