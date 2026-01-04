Former Nepal PM Prachanda to visit New Delhi, to address supporters tomorrow

Former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is scheduled to visit New Delhi to take part in an event planned to be organised by the Nepali diaspora community on Monday, his secretariat announced on Sunday.

Dahal, who is also the coordinator of the Nepali Communist Party formed after the merger of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), and several other leftist parties, will address an event organised by Nepali Society, India at the Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium in New Delhi on Monday.

His visit to New Delhi to address party supporters comes at a time when the Himalayan country is scheduled to hold elections to the House of Representatives on March 5 this year, a period during which a large number of Nepalis living abroad are expected to return home to cast their votes.

“The main mission of the visit is to address the Nepali community, particularly supporters of our party, to convey the message of unity of the communist forces under the umbrella of the Nepali Communist Party,” said Haribol Gajurel, a senior Nepali Communist Party leader, told IANS. “We have been organising mass meetings to convey the message of unity within the country, and this is part of a similar gathering in New Delhi.”

In early November last year, the CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), and more than a dozen other fringe leftist political parties merged to form the Nepali Communist Party. With fresh elections on the horizon, political forces in Nepal have been making efforts to strengthen themselves. Following the Gen Z movement in September last year, traditional political parties—including the one led by Prachanda—have been facing growing criticism over their failures.

Gajurel also said that an informal meeting with Indian political leaders could take place, though no such meetings have been fixed so far. Dahal had earlier visited New Delhi in May 2023 as Prime Minister of Nepal, during which several agreements were signed between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Prachanda’s secretariat, the gathering in New Delhi is aimed at further strengthening mutual harmony, cooperation, and commitment to a shared future among the Nepali community. “The main objective of the programme is to unite Nepali brothers and sisters living in India and to enhance social and political awareness,” the secretariat said.

During the gathering, Prachanda will speak on issues of common concern to the Nepali community in India, the strengthening of Nepal-India relations, the challenges and opportunities faced by the Nepali diaspora, as well as the importance of unity and cooperation.