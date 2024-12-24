Live
- Hyderabad soaks in vibrant Yuletide spirit
- iPhone 18 Pro to Feature DSLR-Like Camera Upgrade by 2026
- Atul Subhash’s father seeks custody of grandson, lodges FIR
- City-based Karaoke group feted by Rafi family
- Invited to a Birthday Party and Undressed: Tragic Incident of Torture and Suicide
- Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- BGT: Kohli will figure out his own path, says Rohit ahead of Boxing Day Test
- BJP has shown great respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Rachakonda sees uptick in murders, kidnappings; overall crime rate rises
- Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.8 cr
Just In
Former SC judge Ramasubramanian is new NHRC chief
Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, the rights panel said on Monday.
New Delhi : Former Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian has been appointed the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, the rights panel said on Monday. The post of NHRC chairperson had been lying vacant since Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra completed his tenure on June 1. Mishra served as the eighth chairperson of the rights panel and was appointed to its top post in June 2021.
On December 18, a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to select the next chairperson of the NHRC, sources earlier said. A former chief justice of India or a retired judge of the top court are ap-pointed as NHRC chairperson by the president on the recommendation of the selection committee. Justice (retd) Ramasubramanian, a former judge of the apex court, has been appointed the chairperson of the NHRC, a senior official said, adding “the NHRC received the communica-tion about the appointment today”.