Former UAE Envoy Says PM Modi’s Call To Israel And Iran Could Ease Conflict

Hussain Hassan Mirza, the first ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, has suggested that a single phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leaders of Israel and Iran could help bring down tensions in the Middle East.

In an interview, Mirza highlighted India’s strong diplomatic standing and Modi’s relationships with both nations, saying these factors could allow New Delhi to play a constructive role in reducing hostilities.

Mirza noted that Modi has maintained close engagement with Israel and also enjoys good relations with Iran, which he said places India in a unique position to encourage dialogue between the two sides.

He argued that the Indian prime minister’s influence and credibility in the region could help persuade both countries to step back from further escalation. According to Mirza, even a direct appeal from Modi could make a meaningful difference in efforts to calm the conflict.

The remarks come at a time when tensions in West Asia have intensified following military strikes and retaliatory attacks between Iran and Israel, raising concerns about a wider regional confrontation.