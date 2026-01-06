Former Union Minister And Congress Veteran Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday following a long period of illness, according to family sources. He was 81. Kalmadi breathed his last at around 3.30 a.m.

A prominent political figure from Pune, Kalmadi served multiple terms as a Member of Parliament and held several important positions during his career. He was Union Minister of State for Railways and also served as president of the Indian Olympic Association, remaining closely associated with sports administration at the national level for many years.

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed grief over his passing and acknowledged his contributions to public life and politics. Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two daughters and a son-in-law, along with his grandchildren.

According to sources, his mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in Pune’s Erandwane area until 2 p.m. The last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 p.m.