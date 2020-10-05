X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passes away

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passes away
x

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday

Highlights

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73.

Saharanpur: Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73.

Masood died in a Roorkee nursing home, where he had been admitted recently fr the management of some post-COVID-19 complications, said the former Union minister's nephew Imran Masood.

Imran Masood, a former MLA, told PTI that his uncle Rasheed Masood had tested positive for the coronavirus infection some time back and had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital.

He had recovered from the infection there and had returned to Saharanpur, said Imran.

His condition, however, deteriorated again a few days ago and he was admitted to a nursing home in Roorkee where he died on Monday morning, said Imran.

Masood had been a five-time member of the Lok Sabha from Saharanpur. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for a few terms.

Masood had won the 1989 Lok Sabha election as a Janata Dal candidate and was the Union Minister of State for Health in the then government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X