Foundation stone laid for integrated court complexes of Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya

Chandauli, 17 January - Chief Justice of the country Justice Suryakant laid foundation stone and performed ground breaking of six integrated court complexes of Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya on Saturday in Chandauli in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi presented a memento to the Chief Justice and welcomed all the judges. In his address, the Chief Minister said that it is extremely necessary for the empowerment of democracy that the judiciary is also equally empowered. It is necessary to have infrastructure as convenient and simple as the common man gets justice. Whenever any work related to judicial system comes to UP government, it does not take long to complete it. We believe that to achieve the goal of good governance, no negligence should be shown in strengthening judicial facilities and UP has already moved ahead in a great direction in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that today’s day is extremely important from the perspective of UP. Today here a new page of history of judiciary is being created. The Chief Minister mentioned the old statements of the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and told that during one of his journeys, he had mentioned that for justice to be available to every citizen with ease, it is necessary that some such models should be made which are integrated (under one roof). Inspired by the Chief Justice, this facility is being provided in six districts of UP (Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya). This facility will be available in four other districts in the next few months. This page will be added in the judicial history of India in new golden letters. In UP, its beginning is happening from the holy hands of the Chief Justice.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi after coming in 2014 took various reforms to achieve the goals of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’. Steps were taken in the direction of making infrastructure state-of-the-art. We also got inspiration from PM. In a program in Prayagraj, the present Chief Justice had said that court complexes should also be integrated, on this we people started work inside UP. As Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Bindal ji provided positive cooperation and UP government gave approval for integrated court complexes in 10 districts at once (where there were no district courts of their own).

No more dilapidated chambers now, chambers for advocates will be arranged in high-rise building

CM said that funds have been released for six districts including Chandauli in the first phase. With the design approved, all formalities have been completed. Now construction work will be done by world renowned institutions like L&T. Here under one roof there will be court complex, good chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers, canteen, parking, sports etc. facilities. CM said that when the litigant used to go to the chamber of the advocate fighting for justice, he used to have darshan of the sun, but now no dilapidated chambers, rather chambers will be arranged in high-rise building.

CM Yogi said that we want such court complexes in every district. Right now we are starting it as a pilot project in six districts. There is no shortage of money with the government, you will get full cooperation from the government. The public representatives and advocates of Chandauli used to agitate continuously, I called the Bar Association to Lucknow and said that it has been approved. You contribute to judicial work. Now this work will move forward quickly in collaboration with the High Court.

Foundation stone and ground breaking program was attended by Senior Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Arun Bhansali and Senior Judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi etc.