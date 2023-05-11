Founder Of Luthra & Luthra Law Firm Passes Away At 67

The founding and managing partner of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, Rajiv Luthra, has passwd away at the age of 67. He started the practise in 1990 as a first-generation lawyer.



Before he passed away, Luthra was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital for a condition. At Lodhi Crematorium, his cremation is slated to begin at noon.



Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon tweeted a confirmation of the death. She mentioned "Shocked to hear the sad news. Rajiv was such a warm and wonderful man. Om Shanthi."

His major journey started at the age of 31 when Luthra enrolled in the Delhi University's law programme, seven years after he first began his quest to become a chartered accountant. After founding his own law company in 1989, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, he took a few courses at Harvard Law School over the period of seven years and continued to research the newly developing fields of law. Opportunities to practise project finance and mergers and acquisitions thereafter became available to him.