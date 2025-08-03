Four Indian-Origin Family Members Perish In West Virginia Car Crash

A devastating car accident in West Virginia has claimed the lives of four Indian-origin family members who had been missing for several days during what was meant to be a spiritual journey to a religious retreat. Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed late Saturday that the bodies of Dr. Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan were discovered following an extensive multi-agency search operation.

The tragic discovery ended days of uncertainty that began when the elderly family members failed to reach their intended destination at Prabhupada's Palace of Gold, a spiritual retreat center in Moundsville, West Virginia. Their light green Toyota Camry with New York license plates was found approximately at 9:30 PM on August 2, having plunged off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road in Marshall County.

Emergency responders worked for more than five hours at the crash site, battling difficult terrain to recover the victims. The location where their vehicle was found suggests the family had deviated from their planned route to the religious facility, though the exact circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation.

The family's journey had begun as a road trip from their home in Buffalo, New York, with their ultimate destination being the Palace of Gold spiritual retreat where they had pre-paid for accommodation. The group was last definitively seen on Tuesday, July 29, at approximately 2:45 PM at a Burger King restaurant on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance footage from the fast-food establishment captured two family members entering the restaurant, providing investigators with the final confirmed visual record of the group's whereabouts. Their credit card activity also ceased at this location, marking it as the last verified stop in their tragic journey.

After leaving the Pennsylvania restaurant, a state trooper's license plate reader system detected their vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 79, apparently heading toward their West Virginia destination. However, the family never arrived at the Palace of Gold, and staff at the retreat confirmed they never checked into their prepaid accommodation.

The disappearance triggered an immediate search effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies across state lines. Authorities utilized various technological resources, including cell phone tower data that indicated the family's devices were last active around 3:00 AM on Wednesday in the Moundsville and Wheeling areas of West Virginia.

Despite extensive search efforts that included public appeals for information and the release of surveillance images, no contact was established with any family members in the days following their disappearance. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office had distributed photographs of the missing family members and their vehicle, hoping to generate leads from the public.

Dr. Kishore Divan was described as a veteran medical professional, adding to the tragedy of losing an experienced healthcare provider who had likely dedicated years to serving his community. The loss of the entire family unit represents a devastating blow to their extended family, friends, and the broader Indian-American community in the Buffalo area.

The spiritual nature of their intended destination adds a particularly poignant element to the tragedy. The Palace of Gold, where the family had planned to spend time in religious reflection and worship, is a well-known destination for devotees seeking spiritual renewal and connection with their faith traditions.

Sheriff Dougherty expressed condolences to the families of the victims while acknowledging that the outcome was not what anyone had hoped for during the search operation. He emphasized gratitude for public assistance during the search efforts and committed to continuing the investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

The incident highlights the inherent risks of long-distance travel, particularly for elderly individuals navigating unfamiliar routes. The mountainous terrain of West Virginia, with its steep embankments and winding roads, can present challenges even for experienced drivers, especially during nighttime or adverse weather conditions.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the final hours of the family's journey and determine what factors may have contributed to the fatal accident. The tragedy serves as a somber reminder of how quickly travel plans can turn catastrophic, transforming what should have been a meaningful spiritual journey into an unimaginable loss for the Indian-American community.

The Buffalo community where the family resided is mourning the loss of these four individuals, particularly Dr. Divan, whose professional contributions likely touched many lives throughout his medical career. The incident underscores the close-knit nature of immigrant communities and how such tragedies reverberate far beyond immediate family circles.