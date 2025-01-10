Live
Just In
Four killed, 30 injured in truck-bus collision in TN
Chennai: Four people were killed and 30 others injured when a truck collided with a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Thursday in...
Chennai: Four people were killed and 30 others injured when a truck collided with a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Thursday in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.
The deceased were identified as Manjunathan, Krishnappa, Sankaran, and Somashekaharan.
According to Ranipet Police, the injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of three was said to be critical.
The front portion of the KSRTC bus was destroyed in the collision. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem at the Ranipet Government Hospital.
This tragic incident is one of several fatal road accidents reported in Tamil Nadu over the past month. On December 26, a man and his two children lost their lives when their car collided with another vehicle near Paadalam in Chengalpattu district on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway.
The victims were identified as Ganapathy (40), his daughter Hema (13), and his son Bala (10).
Three other family members, including Ganapathy’s wife Sarannya (35), her sister Jaya (30), and her daughter Divya (3), sustained injuries and were under treatment at Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital.