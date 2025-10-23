Live
Four Members Of Ranjan Pathak Gang Shot Dead In Delhi Police-Bihar Police Joint Encounter
- Four wanted criminals, including gang leader Ranjan Pathak, were killed in a late-night encounter jointly conducted by the Delhi and Bihar Police on Bahadur Shah Marg.
- The gang, involved in several violent crimes across Bihar, was allegedly plotting a major operation ahead of the state elections.
In a late-night joint operation between the Delhi Police and Bihar Police, four members of the notorious Ranjan Pathak gang were killed in an encounter on Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Marg around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday. Those killed were identified as gang leader Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21). While Thakur was from Delhi’s Karwal Nagar, the others hailed from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.
According to officials, the gang had been planning a major criminal act ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint police team laid a trap in Rohini. When officers attempted to stop the suspects, they opened fire, leading to a brief exchange in which all four sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The injured men were rushed to a Rohini hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Senior police officials from both states visited the site, and forensic teams examined the scene for evidence. Authorities confirmed that the slain gang members were wanted in multiple serious cases, including murder and armed robbery, across Bihar.
Ranjan Pathak, considered the mastermind, ran an organised crime syndicate operating across Bihar and neighbouring states. Reports suggest he was wanted in at least eight criminal cases and carried a reward of ₹25,000. Pathak had previously posted threats and taunts directed at law enforcement on social media, hinting at large-scale plans before the Bihar polls.
Police investigations into the gang’s network and activities are ongoing.